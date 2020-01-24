MySmarTrend
SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Ciena Corp After 2.29% Gain

Fri, 01/24/2020
By David Diaz

Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.90 to a high of $43.63. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.77 on volume of 828,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Ciena Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.78 and a 52-week low of $33.00 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $43.51 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ciena Corp on December 12th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $40.46. Since that recommendation, shares of Ciena Corp have risen 5.0%. We continue to monitor CIEN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

