SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Children'S Place After 1.01% Gain

Children'S Place (:PLCE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $64.39 to a high of $66.43. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $65.83 on volume of 177,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Children'S Place have traded between a low of $53.62 and a high of $116.84 and are now at $65.16, which is 22% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.6% lower and 1.47% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Children'S Place on November 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $77.30. Since that call, shares of Children'S Place have fallen 15.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.