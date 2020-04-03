SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Chevron Corp After 2.39% Gain

Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $95.67 to a high of $97.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $97.08 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Chevron Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $90.11 and a high of $127.34 and are now at $97.16, 8% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

