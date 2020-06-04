SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Charter Commun-A After 6.10% Gain

Charter Commun-A (NASDAQ:CHTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $442.75 to a high of $455.57. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $440.62 on volume of 593,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Charter Commun-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Charter Commun-A in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Charter Commun-A have traded between a low of $343.15 and a high of $546.54 and are now at $457.82, which is 33% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.