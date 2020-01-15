SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Charter Commun-A After 1.20% Gain

Charter Commun-A (NASDAQ:CHTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $507.04 to a high of $513.02. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $512.65 on volume of 183,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Charter Commun-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $513.02 and a 52-week low of $279.33 and are now trading 85% above that low price at $516.10 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.