SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Ch Robinson After 1.98% Gain

Ch Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $73.61 to a high of $73.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $73.44 on volume of 548,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Ch Robinson share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $92.72 and a 52-week low of $71.73 and are now trading 3% above that low price at $74.03 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ch Robinson and will alert subscribers who have CHRW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.