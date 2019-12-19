SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Centene Corp After 3.91% Gain

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.53 to a high of $63.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $60.82 on volume of 764,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Centene Corp on October 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $46.87. Since that recommendation, shares of Centene Corp have risen 28.8%. We continue to monitor CNC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Centene Corp have traded between a low of $41.62 and a high of $69.25 and are now at $62.71, which is 51% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.