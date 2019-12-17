SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Cardtronics Pl-A After 1.26% Gain

Cardtronics Pl-A (NASDAQ:CATM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.53 to a high of $42.23. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.20 on volume of 139,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Cardtronics Pl-A has traded in a range of $23.57 to $43.69 and is now at $42.19, 79% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% higher and 1.84% higher over the past week, respectively.

