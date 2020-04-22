SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Calgon Carbon After 2.21% Gain

Calgon Carbon (NYSE:CCC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.59 to a high of $24.34. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $24.21 on volume of 190,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Calgon Carbon have traded between a low of $12.70 and a high of $24.34 and are now at $24.00, which is 89% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

