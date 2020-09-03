SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas After 10.81% Gain

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.06 to a high of $19.15. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $16.66 on volume of 14.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cabot Oil & Gas and will alert subscribers who have COG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Cabot Oil & Gas has traded in a range of $13.06 to $27.65 and is now at $18.14, 39% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.5%.