SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Broadcom Ltd After 10.71% Gain

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $204.50 to a high of $217.83. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $208.68 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Broadcom Ltd on February 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $305.12. Since that call, shares of Broadcom Ltd have fallen 36.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Broadcom Ltd have traded between a low of $155.67 and a high of $331.58 and are now at $214.19, which is 38% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.