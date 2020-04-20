SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb After 3.32% Gain

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.60 to a high of $62.56. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $60.77 on volume of 9.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Bristol-Myer Sqb share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $68.34 and a 52-week low of $42.48 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $62.30 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.64% higher and 0.73% lower over the past week, respectively.