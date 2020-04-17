SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Borgwarner Inc After 4.15% Gain

Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.00 to a high of $28.05. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $27.29 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Borgwarner Inc have traded between a low of $17.00 and a high of $46.60 and are now at $27.13, which is 60% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

