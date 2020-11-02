SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Boingo Wireless After 11.40% Gain

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.63 to a high of $12.87. Yesterday, the shares gained 11.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $12.03 on volume of 559,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Boingo Wireless share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.07 and a 52-week low of $8.85 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $12.70 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

