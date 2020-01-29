SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Boeing Co/The After 2.60% Gain

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $321.99 to a high of $327.18. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $326.20 on volume of 3.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Boeing Co/The and will alert subscribers who have BA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Boeing Co/The share prices have been bracketed by a low of $302.72 and a high of $446.01 and are now at $324.80, 7% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.2% lower and 0.78% lower over the past week, respectively.