SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Boeing Co/The After 2.37% Gain

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $332.31 to a high of $334.26. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $332.93 on volume of 5.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Boeing Co/The and will alert subscribers who have BA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Boeing Co/The have traded between a low of $319.55 and a high of $446.01 and are now at $340.05, which is 6% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 0.08% lower over the past week, respectively.