SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Boeing Co/The After 16.65% Gain

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $117.63 to a high of $126.20. Yesterday, the shares gained 16.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $114.48 on volume of 19.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Boeing Co/The have traded between a low of $89.00 and a high of $398.66 and are now at $123.21, which is 38% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Boeing Co/The on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $319.06. Since that call, shares of Boeing Co/The have fallen 66.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.