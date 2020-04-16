SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Bluebird Bio Inc After 7.85% Gain

Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.55 to a high of $51.53. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $49.31 on volume of 975,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bluebird Bio Inc have traded between a low of $38.95 and a high of $157.04 and are now at $51.09, which is 31% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

