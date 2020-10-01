SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Bluebird Bio Inc After 2.99% Gain

Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $91.00 to a high of $94.12. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $92.79 on volume of 154,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Bluebird Bio Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $163.43 and a 52-week low of $72.02 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $93.70 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.57% lower and 0.06% higher over the past week, respectively.

