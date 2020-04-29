SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Bloomin' Brands After 14.49% Gain

Bloomin' Brands (:BLMN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.06 to a high of $13.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 14.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.47 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Bloomin' Brands share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.54 and a high of $24.29 and are now at $12.96, 185% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

