SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Bio-Rad Labs-A After 6.54% Gain

Bio-Rad Labs-A (NYSE:BIO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $341.00 to a high of $363.21. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $349.44 on volume of 101,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Bio-Rad Labs-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $281.66 and a high of $413.02 and are now at $357.67, 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bio-Rad Labs-A and will alert subscribers who have BIO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.