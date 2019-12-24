SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Bellicum Pharmac After 8.66% Gain

Bellicum Pharmac (NASDAQ:BLCM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.07 to a high of $1.13. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $1.13 on volume of 388,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bellicum Pharmac have traded between a low of $0.72 and a high of $4.14 and are now at $1.13, which is 57% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bellicum Pharmac and will alert subscribers who have BLCM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.