SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Becton Dickinson After 1.67% Gain

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $270.39 to a high of $275.48. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $272.94 on volume of 392,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Becton Dickinson share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $275.48 and a 52-week low of $208.62 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $272.35 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Becton Dickinson on November 25th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $251.55. Since that recommendation, shares of Becton Dickinson have risen 6.5%. We continue to monitor BDX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.