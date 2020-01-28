SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Becton Dickinson After 1.06% Gain

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $279.83 to a high of $280.62. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $280.56 on volume of 435,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Becton Dickinson have traded between a low of $221.47 and a high of $280.62 and are now at $282.49, which is 28% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% higher and 0.81% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Becton Dickinson and will alert subscribers who have BDX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.