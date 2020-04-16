SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Bank Ny Mellon After 3.55% Gain

Bank Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.91 to a high of $37.77. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $37.00 on volume of 4.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bank Ny Mellon have traded between a low of $26.40 and a high of $53.60 and are now at $36.06, which is 37% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

