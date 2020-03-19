SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Axis Capital After 11.19% Gain

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.93 to a high of $39.65. Yesterday, the shares gained 11.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $39.32 on volume of 276,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Axis Capital share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $67.51 and a 52-week low of $31.82 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $39.65 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

