SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Avery Dennison After 2.84% Gain

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $106.17 to a high of $108.18. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $107.85 on volume of 177,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Avery Dennison share prices have been bracketed by a low of $76.96 and a high of $141.09 and are now at $108.66, 41% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

