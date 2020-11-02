SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Autonation Inc After 8.83% Gain

Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.02 to a high of $48.08. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $44.81 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Autonation Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.19 and a 52-week low of $32.83 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $47.54 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Autonation Inc and will alert subscribers who have AN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.