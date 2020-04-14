SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of At&T Inc After 2.07% Gain

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.35 to a high of $30.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $30.94 on volume of 13.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

At&T Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.58 and a 52-week low of $26.08 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $30.72 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.