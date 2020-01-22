SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of At&T Inc After 1.56% Gain

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.64 to a high of $38.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $38.53 on volume of 13.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of At&T Inc have traded between a low of $28.92 and a high of $39.58 and are now at $38.98, which is 35% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% higher and 0.09% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of At&T Inc on July 26th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $33.91. Since that recommendation, shares of At&T Inc have risen 13.6%. We continue to monitor T for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.