SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of At&T Inc After 1.38% Gain

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.86 to a high of $38.01. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $37.97 on volume of 8.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for At&T Inc and will alert subscribers who have T in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, At&T Inc has traded in a range of $28.92 to $39.58 and is now at $38.35, 33% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.