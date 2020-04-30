SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Atricure Inc After 3.12% Gain

Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.43 to a high of $43.70. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $41.26 on volume of 310,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Atricure Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.57 and a high of $44.51 and are now at $42.58, 89% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

