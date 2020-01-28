SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Ashland Global H After 2.92% Gain

Ashland Global H (NYSE:ASH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $77.31 to a high of $79.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $76.48 on volume of 415,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Ashland Global H share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $81.22 and a 52-week low of $70.50 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $78.91 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.