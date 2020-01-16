SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Archer-Daniels After 2.37% Gain

Archer-Daniels (NYSE:ADM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.58 to a high of $44.86. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $44.64 on volume of 718,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Archer-Daniels. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Archer-Daniels in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Archer-Daniels share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.45 and a high of $47.20 and are now at $45.19, 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 0.37% higher over the past week, respectively.