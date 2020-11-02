SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Arch Capital Grp After 2.03% Gain

Arch Capital Grp (NASDAQ:ACGL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $46.87 to a high of $47.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $46.84 on volume of 474,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Arch Capital Grp has traded in a range of $30.10 to $47.34 and is now at $47.28, 57% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

