SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Arch Capital Grp After 1.14% Gain

Arch Capital Grp (NASDAQ:ACGL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.53 to a high of $42.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.19 on volume of 194,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Arch Capital Grp have traded between a low of $24.79 and a high of $43.02 and are now at $42.16, which is 70% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Arch Capital Grp and will alert subscribers who have ACGL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.