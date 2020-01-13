SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Aqua America Inc After 1.36% Gain

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $46.89 to a high of $47.47. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $46.95 on volume of 222,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Aqua America Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.36 and a 52-week low of $33.07 and are now trading 43% above that low price at $47.36 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

