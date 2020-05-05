SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Appfolio Inc - A After 5.58% Gain

Appfolio Inc - A (NASDAQ:APPF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $92.52 to a high of $113.26. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $111.11 on volume of 132,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Appfolio Inc - A have traded between a low of $81.01 and a high of $148.07 and are now at $110.60, which is 37% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% higher and 1.85% lower over the past week, respectively.

