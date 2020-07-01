SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Apache Corp After 25.39% Gain

Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.50 to a high of $30.70. Yesterday, the shares gained 25.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $25.98 on volume of 19.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Apache Corp on December 16th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.94. Since that recommendation, shares of Apache Corp have risen 16.9%. We continue to monitor APA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Apache Corp have traded between a low of $18.33 and a high of $38.12 and are now at $31.39, which is 71% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.56% lower and 0.69% higher over the past week, respectively.