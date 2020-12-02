SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Anthem Inc After 3.95% Gain

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $286.27 to a high of $291.04. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $281.84 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Anthem Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $317.99 and a 52-week low of $228.48 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $292.91 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

