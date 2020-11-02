SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Amkor Tech Inc After 20.65% Gain

Amkor Tech Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.53 to a high of $14.82. Yesterday, the shares gained 20.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.87 on volume of 3.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Amkor Tech Inc have traded between a low of $6.41 and a high of $15.25 and are now at $13.94, which is 117% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

