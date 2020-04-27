SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Amgen Inc After 1.63% Gain

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $235.00 to a high of $238.08. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $236.93 on volume of 825,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Amgen Inc have traded between a low of $166.30 and a high of $244.99 and are now at $239.74, which is 44% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

