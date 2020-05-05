SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of American Electri After 1.24% Gain

American Electri (NYSE:AEP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $82.01 to a high of $84.34. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $83.58 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, American Electri share prices have been bracketed by a low of $65.14 and a high of $104.97 and are now at $84.08, 29% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

