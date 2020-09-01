SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Amazon.Com Inc After 1.01% Gain

Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,902.60 to a high of $1,917.82. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $1,913.89 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Amazon.Com Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $2035.80 and a 52-week low of $1566.76 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $1911.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amazon.Com Inc on October 17th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $1,793.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Amazon.Com Inc have risen 5.5%. We continue to monitor AMZN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.