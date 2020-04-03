SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Altria Group Inc After 1.84% Gain

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.09 to a high of $42.72. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.65 on volume of 3.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Altria Group Inc have traded between a low of $38.57 and a high of $57.88 and are now at $42.40, which is 10% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

