SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Alphabet Inc-C After 8.73% Gain

Alphabet Inc-C (:GOOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,325.34 to a high of $1,351.27. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $1,296.15 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Alphabet Inc-C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $1532.11 and a 52-week low of $1013.54 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $1341.39 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

