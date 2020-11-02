SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Ally Financial I After 1.09% Gain

Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.78 to a high of $33.11. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $33.10 on volume of 823,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Ally Financial I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.42 and a 52-week low of $25.80 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $32.88 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

