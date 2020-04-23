SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Allegion Plc After 1.34% Gain

Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $92.36 to a high of $98.29. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $96.31 on volume of 504,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Allegion Plc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $139.24 and a 52-week low of $77.37 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $93.07 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% lower and 2.26% lower over the past week, respectively.

