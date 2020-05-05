SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Allegheny Tech After 13.26% Gain

Allegheny Tech (NYSE:ATI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.70 to a high of $8.48. Yesterday, the shares gained 13.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $8.02 on volume of 2.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Allegheny Tech has traded in a range of $4.95 to $25.66 and is now at $8.15, 65% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.2%.

