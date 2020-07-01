SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Akamai Technolog After 3.62% Gain

Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $88.41 to a high of $88.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $87.00 on volume of 816,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Akamai Technolog has traded in a range of $59.36 to $93.12 and is now at $90.18, 52% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

